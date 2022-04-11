A Chaska man was sentenced Friday in Carver County District Court to more than seven years in prison for sexually assaulting a young girl over a decade ago.
Terry Joe Pierson, 50, had pleaded guilty in January to one count of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct. His lawyer, Peter A. Rainville, argued for a downward departure from sentencing guidelines because Pierson took responsibility for his actions and was amenable to probation, according to court documents.
Judge Michael Wentzell also sentenced Pierson to 10 years of supervised probation and credited him with 311 days of time served. With credit for good behavior, Pierson was expected to serve a little over five years in prison.
According to a criminal complaint, the victim, now 18, told Chaska police in May 2021 that she had been assaulted. She told officers that Pierson sexually assaulted her numerous times between 2007 and 2010 in Chaska. She would have been between the ages of 6 and 8 at the time of assaults.
Pierson told officers during a voluntary statement that he had sexually assaulted the juvenile “probably less than 10 times,” according to the complaint.