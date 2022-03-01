Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Feb. 21
At 7:25 a.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Prairie Street for a property damage report.
Feb. 23
At 9:48 a.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Pioneer Trail for a drug violation report.
At 10:50 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Village Road for an assault report.
Feb. 24
At 2:51 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Gateway Drive for a theft report.
At 9:34 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Wildwood Way for a missing person report.
Feb. 25
At 9:13 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Pioneer Trail East for an alcohol-related traffic report.