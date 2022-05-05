The Chaska Rotary Club sponsored a “Heroes de Cinco De Mayo” celebration at the Chaska Event Center on April 28.
More than 70 people attended the breakfast event, whether in-person or via Zoom. The program featured guest speakers John Pacheco and Fabio Tenorio from the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Minnesota. Tenorio spoke to the audience via Zoom from Honduras, according to a Rotary press release.
Chaska Rotarian Erika Rivera Kennedy coordinated the event and served as master of ceremonies; and Club President Gretchen Oppriecht de Garcia provided the official welcome and invocation. Event co-sponsors included Latino Voices and Carver County Public Health.
A number of attendees representing local Latino-owned businesses were honored including El Paisano Bakery, Los Gallos Restaurant, Chaska My Love Restaurant, Innovaciones Varela and Chaska Market Grocery Store. Minnesota is home to 9,000 Latino-owned businesses.
Among those in attendance were mayors Mark Windschitl of Chaska and Courtney Johnson of Carver; Chief Ryan Siebert and Officer Julie Janke of the Chaska Police Department; Executive Director Jeff Hansen of the Scott-Carver-Dakota CAP Agency; Chaska Human Rights Commission Chair Sarah Carlson; Martha Brannon of His House; Mary Hernandez of Mi CASA, Corey Magstadt of Launch Ministry, and Carver County commissioners Gayle Degler, Matt Udermann and John Fahey.
The “Heroes de Cinco De Mayo” breakfast event was the official kick-off for the Chaska Rotary Club’s month-long initiative, “Rotary Leads the Way in May!” during which time Rotarians will provide service projects aligned with local customs, community traditions, official holidays, and national observances.
The motto of Rotary International is “Service above self.”