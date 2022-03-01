On Feb. 19, the Chaska High School Speech Team hosted its home tournament.
"It was great to have the hallways filled with speech competitors after a year without in-person competitions," stated a Speech Team press release.
The Moorhead Speech Team earned the team sweepstakes award, followed by Eden Prairie and East Ridge teams.
Chaska speakers placing in finals at their home tournament include: Katelyn Ellinger, 1st in Original Oratory and 3rd in Creative Expression; Olivia Spannbauer, 1st in Poetry; Anna Holk, 2nd in Discussion; Jeannie Nguyen, 2nd in Poetry; Ava Gordon, 4th in Great Speeches and POI; Suad Muhumed, 5th in POI; and Jayla Airhart, 6th in Drama.
Chaska speakers placing in next-in finals include: Halle Browning, 1st in Great Speeches; Tiara Grafton, 2nd in Poetry; Suad Muhumed, 3rd in Poetry; Gigi Yakes, 4th in Extemporaneous Speaking; Amelia Fahler, 6th in Creative Expression; Bella Bryan, 6th in Poetry; Camila Mendoza Castrillon, 6th in Prose; Gavyn Soderstrom, 6th in Storytelling; and Katie Jiran, 6th in Drama.
APPLE VALLEY
The Chaska High School speech team competed at the Star Tribune Eastview Lightning Class tournament in Apple Valley on Feb. 26. This was a large tournament with approximately, 1,200 competitors and the speakers were split into two levels of competition. First and second-year speakers competed in the Open Division, while third and fourth-year speakers competed in the Championship Division.
Chaska speakers advancing to a final round in the Championship Division include:
Next-in Finals: Katelyn Ellinger, 4th in Creative Expression and Suad Muhumed, 6th in Poetry
Merit Finals: Katelyn Ellinger, 1st in Original Oratory
Chaska speakers advancing to a final round in the Open Division include:
Finals: Joelle Sihombing, 3rd in Poetry; Yabsera Yidnekachew, 4th in Creative Expression; and Camila Mendoza Castrillon, 5th in Prose
Next-in Finals: Samsam Hassan, 1st in Great Speeches; Adonai Yidnekachew, 4th in Great Speeches; Tiara Grafton, 4th in Poetry; Edward Kent, 5th in Creative Expression; and Halle Browning, 5th in Great Speeches.
Merit Finals: Catie Kim, 3rd in Poetry and Sayan Majumder, 4th in Original Oratory
Consolation Finals: Halle Browning, 2nd in Informative Speaking and Varshini Sridhar, 6th in Original Oratory
On Saturday the team will divide and compete at tournaments in Shakopee and Lakeville North.