The Chaska Speech Team traveled to Duluth on Feb. 1 to compete in the 59th Annual Denfeld Rotary Speech Tournament.
The Denfeld tournament is a competitive tournament and gives the team the opportunity to compete again some northern Minnesota schools they do not see in other outings, according to a press release.
The team took 1st place out of 24 teams. Forty-seven out of 63 entries advanced to a finals or honor finals round and an additional nine entries earned honorable mention ribbons. In addition, 17 of the first-year competitors earned an award. “It was a fun and successful weekend for the team,” the release stated.
With their wins in this tournament, two more Chaska speech team members qualified for the National Individual Events Tournament of Champions — Cyn-Wei Tan in Prose and Aravis Pennucci in Program Oral Interpretation. On Saturday the team travels to Woodbury to compete in the East Ridge Raptor Invitational tournament.
Awards for the team by level and category include:
Varsity Finals
Creative Expression: Evan Schwarz, 1st; Yousif Hamza, 4th; Katelynn Ellinger, 5th; Olivia Meyer, 6th
Drama: Cyn-Ean Yu, 2nd; Maddy Siekmann, 4th; Katie Jiran, 6th
Great Speeches: Ekaanth Veerakumar, 1st; Thea Johnson, 3rd; Ava Gordon, 5th; and, Zoey Houselog, 7th
Humor: Joe Klinker, 3rd; Yousif Hamza, 4th; Diego Symouksavanh, 6th
Informative Speaking: Jeremiah Cox, 1st
Original Oratory: Jeremiah Cox, 1st; Ava Jax, 2nd; and, Kian O’Connor, 7th
Poetry: Sydney Turner, 1st; Faith Peterson, 2nd; Aravis Pennucci, 4th; Allison Smutka 7th
Program Oral Interpretation (POI): Aravis Pennucci, 1st
Prose: Cyn-Wei Tan, 1st ; Ena Dirks, 3rd; Miel Aronson, 5th
Storytelling: Parker Wright, 1st; Jack Firman, 2nd; Anna Ransom, 4th
Next-in Finals
Creative Expression: Ava Jax, 4th
Discussion: Anna Holk, 1st
Drama: Rocco Roberts, 5th
Humor: Gavyn Soderstrom, 3rd
Informative Speaking: Ekaanth Veerakumar, 1st; Izzy DiNicola, 7th
Original Oratory: Katelynn Ellinger, 3rd; Riley Jacobsen, 4th; Brenna Mathers, 7th
Poetry: Suad Muhemmed, 1st; Bella Bryan, 4th; Olivia Spannbauer, 5th; Masyn Curley, 6th
Storytelling: Kareem Taha, 2nd; Hayzl Perkins, 5th; Kyle Iverson, 6th; Bryce Davis, 7th
Honorable Mention
Drama: Jeremiah Cox
Extemporaneous Speaking: Mya Schultz
Humor: Meredith Snapp
Informative Speaking: Eliza Anderson
Original Oratory: Bridgett Block, Kayla Viva, Kiley LePage
Poetry: Jazmin Sanchez
Prose: Shruthi Pragalsingh