Chaska High School
Chaska High School, 545 Pioneer Trail, Chaska.

 File photo by Mark W. Olson

The Chaska Speech Team traveled to Duluth on Feb. 1 to compete in the 59th Annual Denfeld Rotary Speech Tournament.

The Denfeld tournament is a competitive tournament and gives the team the opportunity to compete again some northern Minnesota schools they do not see in other outings, according to a press release.

The team took 1st place out of 24 teams. Forty-seven out of 63 entries advanced to a finals or honor finals round and an additional nine entries earned honorable mention ribbons. In addition, 17 of the first-year competitors earned an award. “It was a fun and successful weekend for the team,” the release stated.

With their wins in this tournament, two more Chaska speech team members qualified for the National Individual Events Tournament of Champions — Cyn-Wei Tan in Prose and Aravis Pennucci in Program Oral Interpretation. On Saturday the team travels to Woodbury to compete in the East Ridge Raptor Invitational tournament.

Awards for the team by level and category include:

Varsity Finals

Creative Expression: Evan Schwarz, 1st; Yousif Hamza, 4th; Katelynn Ellinger, 5th; Olivia Meyer, 6th

Drama: Cyn-Ean Yu, 2nd; Maddy Siekmann, 4th; Katie Jiran, 6th

Great Speeches: Ekaanth Veerakumar, 1st; Thea Johnson, 3rd; Ava Gordon, 5th; and, Zoey Houselog, 7th

Humor: Joe Klinker, 3rd; Yousif Hamza, 4th; Diego Symouksavanh, 6th

Informative Speaking: Jeremiah Cox, 1st

Original Oratory: Jeremiah Cox, 1st; Ava Jax, 2nd; and, Kian O’Connor, 7th

Poetry: Sydney Turner, 1st; Faith Peterson, 2nd; Aravis Pennucci, 4th; Allison Smutka 7th

Program Oral Interpretation (POI): Aravis Pennucci, 1st

Prose: Cyn-Wei Tan, 1st ; Ena Dirks, 3rd; Miel Aronson, 5th

Storytelling: Parker Wright, 1st; Jack Firman, 2nd; Anna Ransom, 4th

Next-in Finals

Creative Expression: Ava Jax, 4th

Discussion: Anna Holk, 1st

Drama: Rocco Roberts, 5th

Humor: Gavyn Soderstrom, 3rd

Informative Speaking: Ekaanth Veerakumar, 1st; Izzy DiNicola, 7th

Original Oratory: Katelynn Ellinger, 3rd; Riley Jacobsen, 4th; Brenna Mathers, 7th

Poetry: Suad Muhemmed, 1st; Bella Bryan, 4th; Olivia Spannbauer, 5th; Masyn Curley, 6th

Storytelling: Kareem Taha, 2nd; Hayzl Perkins, 5th; Kyle Iverson, 6th; Bryce Davis, 7th

Honorable Mention

Drama: Jeremiah Cox

Extemporaneous Speaking: Mya Schultz

Humor: Meredith Snapp

Informative Speaking: Eliza Anderson

Original Oratory: Bridgett Block, Kayla Viva, Kiley LePage

Poetry: Jazmin Sanchez

Prose: Shruthi Pragalsingh

