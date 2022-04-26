Forty-five Chaska High School students participated in the annual Minnesota DECA State Career Development Conference in Minneapolis, March 6-8.
During the school year, approximately 3,500 Minnesota DECA student members take part in the organization’s competitive events program, allowing them to compete in over 50 events focused in the areas of entrepreneurship, finance, hospitality, marketing and other related fields, according to a press release.
The competitions are designed to simulate real-life business scenarios and test students’ academic understanding and skills development. After qualifying earlier this year, district winners put their talents to the test during the State Career Development Conference.
Students receiving state recognition include:
- Jenna Davis: Innovation Plan, 3rd place
- Jordyn Sayre: Innovation Plan, 3rd place
- Grace Tierney: Quick Serve Restaurant Management, 1st place
- McKenna Toltzman: Retail Merchandising, 4th place
From April 23-27, Tierney, Davis, Sayre and Toltzman traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, to compete with more than 20,000 top students from around the world at the International Career Development Conference, the pinnacle of DECA competition.