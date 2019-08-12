Defending Minnesota VFW State Tournament champion Chaska went on another run, ending up just a couple of games shy of the title game once again.
Led by head coach Brandon Arnold, Chaska finished with a 3-2 record in Aug. 7-11 tournament in Brainerd.
The highlight of the weekend came in a losers bracket contest Aug. 9 versus Mankato. Down to its final out, trailing 11-2 in the seventh inning, Chaska put together nine runs, tying the game and eventually winning in extra innings 12-11.
Chaska opened the tournament with back-to-back wins over host Brainerd (9-4) and Austin (7-3).
The lone losses came against state runner-up Buffalo (2-1) and Mounds View (7-1). Chaska finished in fourth place with Foley crowned champions.