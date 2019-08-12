Chaska VFW Baseball

The 2019 Chaska VFW Baseball team placed fourth in the state tournament in Brainerd Aug. 10.

Defending Minnesota VFW State Tournament champion Chaska went on another run, ending up just a couple of games shy of the title game once again.

Led by head coach Brandon Arnold, Chaska finished with a 3-2 record in Aug. 7-11 tournament in Brainerd.

The highlight of the weekend came in a losers bracket contest Aug. 9 versus Mankato. Down to its final out, trailing 11-2 in the seventh inning, Chaska put together nine runs, tying the game and eventually winning in extra innings 12-11.

Chaska opened the tournament with back-to-back wins over host Brainerd (9-4) and Austin (7-3).

The lone losses came against state runner-up Buffalo (2-1) and Mounds View (7-1). Chaska finished in fourth place with Foley crowned champions.

