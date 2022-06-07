The Chaska Human Rights Commission is hosting a Pride Picnic with the Chaska High School Gender and Sexuality Alliance on Sunday, June 12 in City Square Park.
The free event is 3 to 6 p.m. and the public is invited.
There will be food trucks, free ice cream and family friendly activities such as a community art project and tie dye station. Guests should bring their own items to dye.
“Everybody needs to be recognized,” said Sarah Carlson, chair of the Chaska Human Rights Commission, in a press release. “Everyone deserves to feel like they are a part of our community.”