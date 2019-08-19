The Chaska High School fall youth volleyball league is open for grades kindergarten through sixth grade. This recreation program is designed by Chaska High School staff and volleyball team.
Players will meet for a total of four nights; the first three sessions will be a combination of skills and team development. The fourth session is a recap of team development followed by mini organized competition.
Chaska High School volleyball players and coaches will instruct and demonstrate. Players will receive free admittance to the Chaska Hawks vs. Bloomington Jefferson on Thursday, Oct. 3 and a volleyball T-shirt.
Dates are Monday, Sept. 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
The cost is $60. Location is the back gym at Chaska High School.
Questions can be directed to Sue Murphy at 612-710-7109 or suekmurphy1982@gmail.com. Register online at www.chaskajuniors.com.