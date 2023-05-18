The 38th annual Taste of Chaska attracted thousands of people May 10.
Businesses from around the southwest metro set up stands around Firemen's Park this year. Typically the event is held at City Square Park, but was moved due to the Highway 41 Construction Project through downtown.
The 2023 food vendors included:
- Cane & Cotton
- Chaska My Love
- Pizza Karma
- Pierogi2Gogi
- Pharaoh's Gyros
- QDOBA
- iPierogi
- Nautical Bowls
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Crooked Pint
- Chaska VFW
- Mayta's Cafe
- Dog Park Gourmet Hot Dogs
- D&D Goodies
- Revive Nutrition
- Sergeant Shortbread
- Smooth Move
- Stick's Tavern
- Three Mad Poppers
- Chick Fil' A of Chanhassen