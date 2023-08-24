The Chaska Community Center has been a hub for community events since 1991 — but much has changed in 30 years, including the modernity and usefulness of the current building configuration.
Chaska Parks and Recreation and consultants Perkins&Will shared their Master Plan concept to reinvigorate the community center at its Aug. 9 public open house.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to reinvest in a facility that I think just means so much for our community,” said Marshall Grange, Chaska Parks and Recreation director. “This has been a staple facility for 30 years. It brings in everybody from our community and attracts people from outside our community. I want to make sure that we can sustain that going forward.”
The project comes about after years of deferred maintenance on the building and the changing needs of the community.
“Recreation trends have changed from 30 years ago,” Grange said. “When this facility was built, there was not much of an exercise/fitness component to the building at all because back then it just wasn’t as prominent. But here we are 30 years later … people are just more mindful of health and wellness now than they ever have been.”
The project wouldn’t begin until 2027, to allow time to secure proper funding for the project and to ensure other city development projects remain a priority. Grange estimates that the Master Plan would take about a year to complete if done all at once, but that depends on financing as well.
Chaska Parks and Rec has also been working with RJM Construction to do cost estimation. Grange does not yet know how the $70 million project will be financed but anticipates a combination of strategies to be used, from tax levies to a local sales tax.
Grange assures that despite the project’s large price tag, the “goal is to make this facility as affordable and as accessible as possible” for members.
“Ideally these improvements are actually going to allow us to grow our membership, create some different revenue streams, all of which keep our operating budget at a healthy level and keep our membership rates affordable,” Grange added.
The concept plan has been in the works for over a year-and-a-half. In that time, Parks and Rec has done several online surveys, worked with focus groups and presented the plan at community events.
Parks and Rec then worked with the Citizen Task Force and Perkins&Will to identify the major themes of the feedback.
“Working with an existing building is actually more challenging versus building brand new,” Grange said. “We’re just obviously restricted with the current layout of the building to some degree and what the functionality of things are. But we’re making a couple of pretty significant moves within the plan.”
The biggest piece of feedback was reconfiguring the parking lot. The current concept plan adds nearly 100 new parking spots, more sidewalks and pedestrian crosswalks and addresses traffic flow by limiting the number of entrances into the lot.
A new parking configuration will be especially helpful in the winter months for varsity hockey games.
The other priorities for the CCC Master Plan are expanding the fitness center space; redoing the indoor pool; moving the entrance to the hockey arena to the north side of the building, which allows for a larger atrium; and making the theater a multipurpose space.
The theater would have the floors leveled to turn it into a black box theater space.
“There’s just a lot of better facilities compared to ours, because we haven’t been able to keep up with it here,” Grange said, referring to theaters at the local high schools. “This general idea of making that theater space a little bit more multipurpose, but still have the ability to do some unique theater programming, is in our best interest into the future.”
The plan also relocates the Parks and Rec offices and uses that current space as an art and innovation lab, which Grange says is still not fully defined.
“Creating more space for arts programming would be a benefit to this facility,” Grange said. “Rather than just a fitness center or recreation center, making sure that we’re providing things where there’s something for everybody.”
The next steps of the project include accounting for the feedback brought forward at the Aug. 9 open house.
“If we feel like we’re generally moving in a good direction, then the next step will be for our consultants to put together a final report for the master plan,” Grange said. “Then that final report would get presented to our Parks and Recreation Commission for them to give a recommendation to our City Council for approval.”