A 911 caller reporting suspicious activity on Dec. 24 led to the arrest of a South St. Paul man who had over 30 pieces of stolen mail and various drugs and paraphernalia in his pockets, as well as a fully loaded 9mm handgun.
Suspicious activity is the second highest type of report that the Chaska Police Department receives after traffic reports, but according to Police Chief Ryan Seibert, he only sees “a handful” of these reports lead to arrests or criminal activity.
“But I don’t want that to serve as a deterrent for somebody to call in and report that type of activity to us,” he said.
Seibert said defining suspicious activity is difficult as it’s “somewhat abstract… but as a general rule of thumb, what I’ve always told people is listen to your instincts, and if something doesn’t seem right, whatever that is, listen to that gut, instinctual feeling to report it to law enforcement.”
The past couple of months have provided similar numbers in suspicious activity reports, according to the Chaska Police Crime Viewer.
In December, there were a total of 87 suspicious activity reports. November had about the same at 75 suspicious activity reports.
So far in 2023, from Jan. 1-23, there have been 46 suspicious activity reports.
Seibert urges those who report to the police to “be committed to being the best possible witness that you can be.”
“Describe exactly what you’re seeing,” he said. “If it’s a person, clothing description, any items you see in their possession; if it’s a vehicle, what color and direction is it traveling. Tell us what you’re seeing and why you think it is suspicious. All these types of descriptors can help.”
After that information is received from a caller, dispatch gives the preliminary information to the officers to be evaluated.
“[The officer is] going to look at it in terms of whether or not they think they have a reasonable suspicion that some sort of crime is occurring,” Seibert said.
He added: “There may be some particular circumstances where maybe something is reported that is suspicious, but maybe we’ve already made contact with that person, or perhaps it ends up being a maintenance worker from the water department with the information that may perhaps already be known to us.”
Seibert noted, however, that these types of reports don’t lead to finding criminal activity.
“I think more often there is a different type of explanation for suspicious activity,” Seibert said. “Maybe it’s a neighbor that arrived late to their home. Maybe it’s somebody that’s watching somebody’s house while they’re out of time.”
He added that other common calls include complaints for drivers speeding or swerving, cars or trucks that are parked and seem out of place or individuals lingering around neighborhoods knocking on doors around the high times for package theft.
Seibert said that, in his experience, he hasn’t seen more or fewer suspicious activity reports for a specific race, age or gender.
“I’ve never necessarily tracked it through those sorts of demographics,” he said. “To me, the willingness to report activity, to work with your police department, is a sign of a strong community.”
In terms of the type of people who report, Seibert anecdotally added, “People middle-aged and younger are more inclined to send emails with their concerns and follow up with those mediums, as perhaps older generations are more inclined to pick up the phone.”
Seibert encourages people, in pressing situations, to call 911 as opposed to sending an email.
“But at the end of the day, customer service is the most important thing that we do. It’s how we respond to the call for service,” he said.
Suspicious activity reports can occasionally aid the department in the development of leads or suspects for other criminal activity in an area. “In all of the state of Minnesota, we are still one of the safest cities in the state,” he said.
According to SafeWise, Chaska was ranked twelfth on its “20 safest cities in Minnesota” list for 2022. Southwest News Media previously reported that SafeWise had ranked Chaska sixth in 2015.
The experts at SafeWise gather information from FBI crime data and, according to the organizaiton’s website, “contextualize national crime and safety trends to show how they affect you and your neighborhood.”
“At the Chaska Police Department, we are committed to our mission statement, serving and protecting the community, and that means everybody in the community,” Seibert said. “I look every day to sustain the partnerships that we have, but also to grow new ones. If people have reluctancy or a distrust of law enforcement, I would encourage them to get to know us.”