Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the April 15, 2021 print edition of the Chaska Herald newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the April 15, 2021 Chaska Herald
Southwest Legals Department
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- What will be cut in the 2021-22 District 112 budget?
- Chaska police: theft, property damage
- Spring Sports Preview: Softball
- State tournament-feel starts at sections for southwest metro area teams
- Wednesday Roundup: What happened for the first time since 2015?
- Spring Sports Preview: Baseball
- Chaska is the 2021 MSHSL Girls Basketball champions
- What happened on this date in local history?
- Council, HRC speak against anti-Asian hate crimes
- Letter: Democracy requires citizen participation
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
57 teachers cut as Shakopee School Board discusses second go at a levy
-
Following in his family's footsteps: Chanhassen High School student becomes third in his family to attend West Point
-
MSHSL Board of Directors asks state to remove mask mandate for outdoor sports
-
Obituary for Jason Quinn
-
Family of ex-marine acquitted of murder speaks out on mental illness
-
Could more food trucks come to Chanhassen?
-
Obituary for Nicholas C. Norstad
-
Obituary for Christian H. Anderson
-
Live, in-person concerts are returning – slowly – to the Twin Cities
-
What will be cut in the 2021-22 District 112 budget?