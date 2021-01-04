Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the December 10, 2020 print edition of the Chaska Herald newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the December 10, 2020 Chaska Herald
Southwest Legals Department
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Webcast: Agree to Disagree - 7-9 record felt right for the Minnesota Vikings
- Top 10 Chaska Herald news stories of 2020
- Commentary: The spy who made me think
- Carver County COVID case rates drop to 25 per day
- Out of this world: Chaska photographer's interstellar hobby
- The Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament comes to Chaska, Waconia
- Kraushar: It was the worst of times, and the best of times in 2020
- Band teacher visits hundreds of homes to perform Christmas carols for students
- Council to make chicken decision late January
- Top 10 news stories of 2020: No. 1
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
A new Chipotle with drive-through 'Chipotlane' coming to Shakopee this summer
-
‘Catching Lightning:’ How a Prior Lake couple saved a hummingbird
-
Keep an eye out for these Shakopee developments in 2021
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Sand Creek Township stabbing
-
Obituary for Dean T. Stoffel
-
4 tips for getting your home organized in 2021
-
Five finalists announced for Chanhassen city manager position
-
Obituary for Jeffrey J. Ries
-
Obituary for Jeanne M. Foudray
-
Long wait for chance to get back on the ice