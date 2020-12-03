Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the December 3, 2020 print edition of the Chaska Herald newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the December 3, 2020 Chaska Herald
Southwest Legals Department
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Historic St. Mark's Catholic School building in Shakopee is torn down
-
'Work hard, play hard for each other': Jordan remembers beloved coach and social worker
-
Tyler Stewart of Victoria is world champion of wake surfing
-
Shop local with this 2020 gift guide
-
Making Spirits Bright: Take a light tour through Savage, Prior Lake
-
Carver County COVID statistics for Nov. 30
-
Commentary: Jordan is changing
-
Six ice rinks to be opened by Prior Lake this winter
-
Jordan man touts community pride and a love for baseball
-
Dec. 2 COVID-19 update: Scott County numbers