Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the January 28, 2021 print edition of the Chaska Herald newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the January 28, 2021 Chaska Herald
Southwest Legals Department
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Going the extra 5,280 feet for District 112 students
- A new education direction, Due North, for Minnesota
- Holy Family's "super seven" up for the challenge
- Schedule derailed: Green line extension pushed back after soil, construction twists
- A new system, a new focus on the court for Southwest Christian
- County unemployment down, COVID vaccines up
- 15,000 vaccine doses made available to metro school staffs, child-care workers
- Public notices from the January 14, 2021 Chaska Herald
- Retired police chief Scott Knight joins foundation board
- Two Carver County COVID deaths reported Jan. 21
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Silicon Valley of malting: Rahr has grown alongside community
-
Going the extra 5,280 feet for District 112 students
-
Metro teachers left waiting for vaccines after invites far exceed shots and staff share info with others
-
A new education direction, Due North, for Minnesota
-
Trump pardons Prior Lake man convicted of drug offense
-
Kraus-Anderson begins work on government center in Shakopee
-
Trump pardons Prior Lake man convicted of drug offense
-
Holy Family's "super seven" up for the challenge
-
School districts flood state with permanent online learning applications
-
City of Jordan will rebate 2021 liquor license fees for five businesses