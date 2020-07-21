Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the July 16, 2020 print edition of the Chaska Herald newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the July 16, 2020 Chaska Herald
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- A century and some change
- Chaska High School releases Dean's List
- Chanhassen Red Birds rolling through River Valley League
- Column: Minnesota's Boundary Waters are for everyone — yes, everyone
- Leafing crowds behind at the Lowry Nature Center
- Man shot and killed by Carver County deputy during hostage situation
- David Pascoe running for District 5 commissioner
- Victoria Vics showcase talent in win at Shakopee
- Kris Goodman helps Chaska Cubs to 5-0 start to 2020 season
- Former Guthrie assistant director joins Holy Family
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Shakopee Public Schools: ‘Hybrid learning’ option most likely for the fall
-
State warns 3 local establishments on COVID-19 violations
-
Obituary for Janet K. Cray
-
Scanner shutdown: Local law enforcement to take dispatches off the air
-
Motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in Thursday evening crash in Savage
-
Shakopee School Board to ask voters for $9M operating levy
-
A century and some change
-
Letter: Symptomatic of different pandemic?
-
Obituary for Joyce E. DeJoy
-
COVID-19 exposure identified at Mala Strana Assisted Living & Rehab in New Prague