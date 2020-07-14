Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the July 9, 2020 print edition of the Chaska Herald newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the July 9, 2020 Chaska Herald
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Man shot and killed by Carver County deputy during hostage situation
- Running toward safety: Community center reopens
- Sen. Scott Jensen said he's being investigated for COVID-19 comments
- Kris Goodman helps Chaska Cubs to 5-0 start to 2020 season
- Fishing with Friends makes donation through Chaska Police
- Hazeltine's next Ryder Cup pushed back to 2029
- Victoria Vics showcase talent in win at Shakopee
- Scott and Carver County food shelves meet communities' rising needs
- Jeremiah Cox makes history for Chaska High School Speech
- Jim Lahl named market president at Center National Bank
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Man shot and killed by Carver County deputy during hostage situation
-
Inside a business park in Savage is a secret spot for catching large trout
-
Scheels opens its doors on 250,000-square-foot store Saturday in Eden Prairie
-
Sen. Tina Smith visits Shakopee to hear from local business owners
-
Another death from COVID-19 in Carver County
-
Family of Archer Amorosi reaches $450,000 settlement after data privacy lawsuit
-
Running toward safety: Community center reopens
-
Sen. Scott Jensen said he's being investigated for COVID-19 comments
-
Kris Goodman helps Chaska Cubs to 5-0 start to 2020 season
-
Fishing with Friends makes donation through Chaska Police