Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the June 11, 2020 print edition of the Chaska Herald newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the June 11, 2020 Chaska Herald
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Changes to planned housing development move forward
- Fourth of July fireworks return to McKnight Park, but no Jonathan Association celebration
- Metro West Conference adds New Prague, Orono and Waconia
- Chaska City Council responds to George Floyd death
- Man stabbed in downtown Chaska apartment
- Chaska woman charged after apartment stabbing
- Chaska police reports: Theft, fire calls
- Chaska High School Class of 2020
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Suspected arson destroys playground at Savage Community Park
-
Sheriff: body recovered from Prior Lake
-
Seagate cuts 500 jobs globally, Shakopee building nixed
-
Teacher of the Year finalists announced
-
Jordan City Council gives Brewers the green light to play ball
-
Commentary: A bittersweet ending to the school year
-
Chanhassen City Council approves regional trail funds, despite jump in costs
-
$1.5 million bail set for 23-year-old charged in Shakopee murder
-
Changes to planned housing development move forward
-
Level 3 sex offender moves to Jackson Township