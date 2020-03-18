Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the March 12, 2020 print edition of the Chaska Herald newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the March 12, 2020 Chaska Herald
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Chaska mayor declares local emergency
- Carver County suspends walk-up services
- Online school instruction set to begin as soon as March 30 for all District 112 students
- Coronavirus arrives in Minnesota
- Comcast offers Internet Essentials free to qualifying families
- Chaska Curling Center: Closed; Event Center: Closed; Community Center: Closed
- Hazeltine caddie Krew Barber earns full ride to the University of Minnesota
- Jordan river crossing closing due to high water
- County prepares for more potential COVID-19 cases
- Guardian Angels fish fries canceled due to COVID-19 precautions
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Chaska mayor declares local emergency
-
Updated: Mystic Lake, Little Six to close temporarily during outbreak
-
'This is a scary thing': Scott County declares state of emergency
-
What the city of Savage is doing — and not doing — in response to COVID-19
-
Updated: Prior Lake declares emergency, scales back some services
-
Carver County COVID-19 testing center halted due to national supply shortage
-
Shakopee Mayor Bill Mars to sign local emergency declaration
-
Drive-through COVID-19 testing site launched by Ridgeview and Carver County
-
Shakopee man sentenced to 14 years prison for criminal sexual conduct, malicious punishment of child
-
Eden Prairie declares state of local emergency, freeing up resources to address COVID-19