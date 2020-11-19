Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the November 19, 2020 print edition of the Chaska Herald newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the November 19, 2020 Chaska Herald
Southwest Legals Department
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Old Carver Fire Hall transformed into salon
- Eastern Carver County Schools headed to full distance learning
- Football: Chaska rolling, Chanhassen unbeaten into section playoffs
- Public notice from the November 12, 2020 Chaska Herald
- Football: Leaving it all out on the field for Chaska senior Hunter Brackee
- Volunteer opportunities available for Chaska Cubs
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Old Carver Fire Hall transformed into salon
-
Local emergency declared in Savage as virus surges
-
Crash injures four at Highway 13 and Lynn Avenue; driver charged
-
Vacant land west of Savage's city campus being studied for apartments
-
Shutdown again: No high school, youth sports for four weeks
-
COVID cases rise sharply in Carver County
-
Burnsville's former Pier 1 store becomes free COVID-19 test site
-
Valleyfair to host Christmas in Color light show this holiday season
-
COVID cases rise sharply in Carver County
-
No criminal charges for former SPUC utilities manager