Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the October 8, 2020 print edition of the Chaska Herald newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the October 8, 2020 Chaska Herald
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- How local tattoo shops are dealing with the pandemic
- Q&A with District 112 School Board candidate Angela Erickson
- Leaders plentiful on Holy Family Catholic fall rosters
- The fall season is wrapping up already?
- Football Roundup: Chaska cruises over St. Louis Park 44-7
- Boys Soccer: 1, 2, 3, 4 goals for conference champion Chaska, David Garcia
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
'Trump 2020' trailer owner cited; city of Savage asks residents to be civil
-
Burnsville police: Missing man found deceased
-
How local tattoo shops are dealing with the pandemic
-
Savage man charged with multiple tax crimes
-
SMSC tribal land likely to grow by 300 acres, pending application
-
Prior Lake family hosts actor Jason Momoa and film crew
-
Scott County surpasses 3,000 coronavirus cases
-
Shakopee woman's ducks are her 'COVID companions'
-
Column: Painted hay bales bring smiles to Shakopee
-
Missing person: Burnsville police seek public's help in investigation