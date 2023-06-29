Auburn Homes and Services hosted a “The Longest Day” event on June 21 to honor residents past and present who have Alzheimer’s disease.
“The Longest Day” is a nationally observed day of awareness and fundraising on the summer solstice by the Alzheimer’s Association to “fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s,” according to the association’s website.
“The date of June 21 was chosen because it is the longest day of sunlight and the opportunity to have the longest day possible to continue to search for a cure,” said Michelle Yelich, marketing and communications director at Auburn, in an email.
Prior to the event, residents painted children’s rain boots purple, the official color of Alzheimer’s awareness, and planted purple flowers in them. Family members and staff came together with the assisted living and memory care residents and walked around the building to honor Alzheimer’s awareness.
“We lined the walking trail our residents would take with these decorated boots,” Yelich said in an email. “This was symbolic as our residents would be ‘walking in the shoes of both current and past loved ones’ who have suffered with Alzheimer’s.”
After the walk on the trails, refreshments and purple frosted cupcakes were served in the courtyard gardens. The Rev. Cathy Kolwey was in attendance to sing hymns and read bible verses to and with the residents.