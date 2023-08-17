Auburn Manor, a senior living residence in Chaska, received $235,995 of new state funding as part of a bipartisan agreement to stabilize an economic sector that’s facing financial hardship, announced state Rep. Lucy Rehm, DFL-Chanhassen.
Local nursing homes will receive another significant one-time payment on Aug. 1 and another $235,995 will be allocated to Auburn Manor.
“Our cherished elders deserve quality care as they age in place in assisted living and nursing home facilities,” said Rehm in a press release. “As we continue to recover from the pandemic, it’s absolutely critical this funding is delivered to nursing homes as quickly as possible to ensure that quality of care isn’t jeopardized. This was an important, bipartisan priority. I’m glad we were able to get these investments passed at the legislature for our older loved ones at Auburn Manor.”