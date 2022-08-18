Oktoberfest originates from a celebration of the marriage between the Prince Regent Ludwig of Bavaria, later King Louis I, and Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen in 1810. Today, we know it for the beer, bratwurst and the Dirndl and Lederhosen worn among friends at festivals around the world.
While traveling to Munich would be fun, here is some information about some of the largest local festivals to satiate the need for Oompah music and a Biergarten atmosphere, based on email exchanges with organizers. The conversations have been edited for clarity and brevity:
Schram Haus Brewery in Chaska will be hosting its Oktobierfest on Sept. 24.
What types of beers/food will you be serving?
Schram Haus Brewery: In addition to our flagship and rotational brews and seltzers, we will be releasing our Marzen Style Oktoberfest beer! We also have a variety of food trucks on site and will be serving Bavarian pretzels. For non-beer drinkers, we will have our Wingman Root Beer and sodas.
What activities will be at your Oktoberfest?
SHB: We will host the Jolly Huntsmen Polka Band for the fourth year in a row for fun and festive entertainment during the afternoon. We host different contests, including costume contests for Lederhosen and Dirndl and best dressed kid. New this year is a best beard contest. We also host a Stein holding contest, keg toss, and have a t-shirt cannon!
What makes your Oktoberfest stand out from others in the area?
SHB: We try to make it very authentic by bringing in a polka band, releasing an Oktoberfest beer just for the event and we encourage dressing up! We involve the community and local vendors and partners as much as we can. There will be family friendly activities from 12-4 p.m., so we encourage the young and old to attend.
St. Paul Oktoberfest held at the Germanic-American Institute will be running Sept. 9 and 10.
What types of beers/food will you be serving?
St. Paul Oktoberfest: For this year’s St Paul Oktoberfest, we’re featuring more beer choices than ever from our partners at Paulaner direct from Munich, Germany; as well as Utepils, based right here in Minneapolis. We’re excited to feature Bratwurst and Currywurst from vendors such as RJ’s Meats, Gerhard’s Brats, Aki’s Pretzels and much more!
What activities will be at your Oktoberfest?
SPO: We will kick things off with a keg tapping on Friday and what follows will be an almost non-stop celebration of the season from the Bavarian Musikmeisters, Maypole Dance from Rivers Ballet, Jimi the Polka Pirate, Edelweiss Dancers, Jolly Huntsman, New Ulm Narren, and, new this year, an exclusive to St. Paul Oktoberfest, the Polka Police.
What makes your Oktoberfest stand out from others in the area?
SPO: The GAI has been a part of St. Paul Oktoberfest for some time now. Many may not realize that it’s our biggest fundraiser of the year. Enjoy supporting a great cause! Prost!
Utepils Brewing Co. will be hosting its Oktoberfest Sept. 16, 17 and 23, 24.
What types of beers/food will you be serving?
Utepils Brewing Co.: Delicious Utepils Beer including the Receptional and our signature German Style Festbier. There are Limited 1 Liter and .5 Liter Steins available for purchase, so bring your steins from home!
What activities will be at your Oktoberfest?
UBC: Vow renewal, German trivia with the Germanic-American Institute, pretzel eating contest, Stein holding contest, best authentic outfit contest, games and kid’s activities, and free meat raffle.
What makes your Oktoberfest stand out from others in the area?
UBC: We embrace what Oktoberfest really is: a 200+ year running wedding reception. It has classic traditions such as tents, Stein holding competitions, wearing Bavarian Lederhosen and Dirndl, pretzels, a special beer and lots of singing along with the band.
The Renaissance Festival’s annual Oktoberfest is on Oct. 1 and 2 this year.
What types of beers/food will you be serving?
The Renaissance Festival: Refreshments include Summit Oktoberfest, Summit Oatmeal Stout, Pale Ale, Stella, Mango Cart and Bloody Mary Bar, as well as a few mixed cocktails. Food options include Bavarian pretzels, new BBQ Kielbasa pretzel dog, new fried corn fritters, and new Korean BBQ deep fried pig wings.
What activities will be at your Oktoberfest?
TRF: Activities include a yodeling competition, Wiener dog races, Sauerkraut eating contest, Summit walk up tasting, Stein holding competition and a Lederhosen and Dirndl costume contest.
What makes your Oktoberfest stand out from others in the area?
TRF: We stand out because of the ambiance we are able to provide. What an interesting thing to be able to step back into the old world and experience Oktoberfest Renaissance style.
Twin Cities Oktoberfest will take place Oct. 7 and 8.
What types of beers/food will you be serving?
Twin Cities Oktoberfest: We have four beer and cider sponsors for 2022, Utepils Brewing in Minneapolis, Lupulin Brewing in Big Lake, Hop & Barrel Brewing in Hudson, Wisc., and Sociable Cider Werks in Minneapolis. Gerhard’s Brats will be serving a variety of brats and potato salad; Aki’s BreadHaus will be serving different styles of pretzels and dipping sauces; Burbach’s European Pancakes is back again selling their specialty pancakes and Schnitzel; and more!
What activities will be at your Oktoberfest?
TCO: Activities include the original Hammer-Schlagen, cornhole, dancing to the live bands, and the biggest and best Stein holding competition. All proceeds from the Stein holding go to a local charity.
What makes your Oktoberfest stand out from others in the area?
TCO: Our event space is the most closely matched to the original Oktoberfest in Munich. The historic Progress Center on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds is like a true German beer hall and we decorate it as such. We’d also like to add that no other Oktoberfest in town offers our beer selection.
Waldmann Brewery’s Oktoberfest will be Sept. 23-25 and Sept. 30-Oct. 2.
What types of beers/food will you be serving?
TCO: Six different Waldmann beers—including our Oktoberfest and Festbier—German wines and craft sodas, along with brats, pretzels, vegetarian pastries, strudel and other foods.
What activities will be at your Oktoberfest?
TCO: More than a dozen bands playing Friday night through Sunday night both weekends, plus yodeling and Stein holding competitions and other fun contests.
What makes your Oktoberfest stand out from others in the area?
TCO: It’s more family-oriented, held on a picturesque German Biergarten nestled between our historic 1857 lager saloon and brewery, with traditional German polka normally heard only in New Ulm or St. Cloud—and a dance floor!
Other locations in the area with Oktoberfests that could not be reached include: Chanhassen Brewing Company, New Ulm Oktoberfest and Docktoberfest Tent Festival in Excelsior