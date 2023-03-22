Construction on the Highway 41 Project in downtown Chaska is set to begin on March 27 and businesses are bracing for impact.
Cy’s Bar & Grill, which has been around since 1986, has already been surrounded by construction as preliminary work on the pedestrian bridge took place outside the Chaska Mill for four to five weeks this winter. Due to weather conditions, the project took two to three weeks longer than anticipated.
“Businesses just went through COVID and they’re starting to come back and then all of a sudden this construction,” said Terry Dircks, owner of Cy’s.
While he thinks the plans for the construction look “very nice,” he has concerns about accessibility to the entrance of his business. His daughter, Nicole Dircks, who plays a managerial role in the business, has concerns about parking.
Michelle Lason, owner of Bee Well Massage in the Chaska Mill, shares similar concerns regarding parking as many of the clients treated at her business have mobility issues. The business also experienced changes during the preliminary pedestrian tunnel construction.
“We’re usually open during the day, but we were not going to be able to work our daytime hours because of the vibration and the noise was going to be so loud,” Lason said.
City Administrator Matt Podhradsky attributes the vibrations and noise to the pile driving that was done, calling those issues “very unique to the work that was done on that tunnel.” He added that the tunnel construction went better than expected and the contractors were able to complete tunnel operations on the other side of the road ahead of schedule.
For Lason, shifting her seven therapists on staff and clients to the evenings during that time was a “huge effort.”
“I had to reschedule like 160 clients because everybody who comes here is by appointment,” Lason said. Bee Well Massage shifted back to daytime hours in early March.
The city holds monthly meetings for businesses to convene on Fridays from 7:30-9 a.m., which Lason finds to be inconvenient. Regardless, she encourages business owners and community members to stay engaged and attend the meetings, “even though they’re incredibly frustrating.”
Of those in charge, she said: “Their income is not affected, their livelihood, their personal time isn’t affected, their business or life’s not affected. They’re not affected.”
Bolton & Menk, the construction company, recently sent out a survey to businesses to gather information on where customers park, deliveries and other concerns. About 25 businesses of the over 70 downtown businesses have responded so far, according to Project Communications Manager Nicole Krause.
“As of now, the project team has to take into account a lot of different factors when evaluating no parking, including project safety, business needs, etc.,” Krause said.
She went on to note that traffic patterns and behaviors can be unclear until the construction actually begins. Traffic needs will be reevaluated from the more “conservative approach” once construction starts.
“This road is in desperate need of reconstruction. … MnDOT was going to be here doing a project regardless this summer,” Podhradsky said. “We wanted to make that, if there was going to be a project, it was going to be one that wasn’t just fixing the road surface.”
Podhradsky encourages businesses that feel at risk of closure to reach out to the city.
“We certainly would love for people to continue to come downtown and visit businesses during construction and let us know if there’s other ways that we can help make the construction process a bit smoother this summer,” Krause said.
Closures & construction
While some businesses aren’t sure they’ll make it through the summer, several have already announced plans to close entirely.
Jamie Mulder, manager at Michael’s Cycles, confirmed in an email that the Downtown Chaska location of the bike shop is closing due to the project. The store’s last day is March 25, with the Minneapolis and Prior Lake locations remaining open.
Mike Webb, owner of Dunn Brothers Coffee on 2nd Street, said he will be closing May 1 — the end of an era for that longtime business.
“We are not valued as much as the project itself,” said Webb, who would have liked to have seen “a simple communication from an elected official, who all know what this construction is going to do to a small business owner who relies on their business for their livelihood.”
Several business owners have special arrangements with their landlords to have lower rent/utilities during construction.
“Seven floods, four construction projects haven’t killed me, but a decision by five elected officials is going to and I haven’t seen one of them,” Webb said. “I know that water and sewer has to be done. I know that this is a problem. I know that turn lanes are better. I get all of that — but there’s something to be said about being made to feel like you matter.”
Assistant City Administrator Elise Durbin said that she and other Bolton & Menk staff have been going in person to businesses.
“We continue to do that, plus we’re willing to meet and talk with any business that has concerns at any point in time,” she said. “We’ve made it to a majority of businesses. I can’t say if we’ve made it to all of them.”
Podhradsky added that “the attempt to go to every business has been made. Some businesses haven’t been interested in talking. Some businesses haven’t had the time when we’ve set it up, so we continue to try and meet with them.”
A few of the other resources that Durbin said the city has been directing businesses to include access to a business advisor to create financial plans and a signage grant program the city has put together that funds sandwich boards for messaging purposes outside of storefronts.
Krause noted that in addition to the individual signage that businesses will be able to put up, there will be construction signage indicating how to get to specific locations.
Podhradsky added that the city put together a design manual of back entrances for buildings that will be useful as front entrances lose access later this summer.
“We all know that construction is disruptive and a lot of times businesses don’t live through these major reconstructions more than probably once in a specific location,” Krause said. “I would encourage everyone in Chaska, or who drives through Chaska, to sign up for those email or text updates. Be engaged with social media and the website, reach out to the hotline or email.”
More than 1,000 people have subscribed to the email list, according to Krause.
“We strongly encourage people to continue to support our local businesses in the downtown area. There is a way to get to every business but it’s not going to be maybe the way they’re used to getting there,” Chaska Mayor Mark Windschitl said. “It’s really worth looking ahead before you go to see what roads are open and what roads are closed.”