CC 4-H Llamas
Photo Courtesy of Debra Jacobsen

The Carver County 4-H Llama group had 18 kids qualify to compete at the Minnesota State Fair Llama Competition Wednesday, Aug. 31, through Friday, Sept. 2.The Llama-Alpaca Competition consists of three events: showmanship, obstacles and costume. According to Carver County 4-H Volunteer Debra Jacobsen, the costume show is the highest attended livestock event at the State Fair. It will take place on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. at Warner Coliseum. The costume show is live streamed for those who can’t attend.

