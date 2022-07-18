The Carver County Board of Commissioners has approved the public sale of 16 tax-forfeited properties, the county announced.
Fifteen of the properties are bare land while one property includes a three-bedroom, one-bathroom, 1,980 square-foot single-family home.
The sale will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Carver County Government Center in Chaska in the Township Hall conference room. A list of the properties can be found there.
According to the county, each property will be sold “as is” to the highest bidder and all sales are final; no refunds or exchanges are permitted. Cash or check are the only acceptable forms of payment.
The properties are subject to existing leases and building restrictions and the county does not guarantee that the land is buildable. The buyer may not have a clear title to a property after purchase; services of an attorney may be necessary, the county said.