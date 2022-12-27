City of Carver residents, thanks in part to a massive increase in property valuation and new construction, are expected to see a property tax decrease.
The 2023 city budget and tax levy, which includes a 6.9% increase, was approved at the City Council’s Dec. 19 meeting. The overall impact is anticipated to result in an average property tax decrease of $29.
The $3.85 million levy is up $247,430 from 2022. The levy had increased by double digits three of the previous four years.
The 2023 budget includes: $130,000 in improvements for public services and a new accounting system; $100,000 in additional street maintenance funding; a $50,000 increase in the police contract; and about $100,000 in increases for wages and benefits.
In other action, the council:
–Entered into an agreement with Carver County for County Road 40 to be turned back to the city. Highway 40, which comprises sections of Old Carver Road, 4th Street East, Broadway and Main Street West, will now be managed and maintained by the city. In return, the city will receive $1.138 million.
–Recognized Glen Henry for his service on the council; presented the Greg Osterdyk Community Service Award to the Carver Fire Relief Association; and presented employee of the year awards to Erik Madigan and Tim Walsh.