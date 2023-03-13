Beyond New Beginnings, a nonprofit that works to support young moms and their children through safe, stable housing, education and employment, was presented with a $300 donation from the Chaska American Legion Auxiliary Unit #57 on March 6.
Molly Koivumaki and Jill Engeswick from Beyond New Beginnings spoke to the auxiliary in February about their work and their needs. The donated funds will further the organization’s ability to provide resources to young moms.
The Auxiliary is a community of volunteers that works to serve veterans, active military members and their families. To learn more and to volunteer or join the Auxiliary, email ALAChaskaUnit57@gmail.com.