The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #57 presented a $1,000 donation to Chaska Area Fishing with Friends on June 5 for the organization's second annual Veterans Fishing Day on Lake Minnetonka.
The July 11 event included a two-hour pontoon fishing trip for veterans, followed by a lunch and a short program to honor the veterans in attendance.
The Chaska ALA is a community of volunteers devoted to serving veterans, active military members and their families.
Chaska Area Fishing with Friends provides fishing opportunities and boat tours for free to senior citizens, veterans youth and adults with disabilities from around the southwest metro.