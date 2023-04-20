Members of the American Legion Auxiliary Chaska Unit #57 wore the color purple during the monthly meeting on April 3 to celebrate Purple Up! For Military Kids Day on April 15.
The Auxiliary is “dedicated to help build awareness for the needs of our military families and celebrate our other heroes… our military children,” the group said in a press release.
The holiday began in 2011 to honor the strength and sacrifices of military children. The color purple was chosen because it encompasses all branches of the military: blue for the Air Force, Coast Guard and Navy; green for the Army; and red for the Marines.