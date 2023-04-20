For the 70th year in a row, the American Legion Auxiliary Chaska Unit #57 hosted an Easter egg hunt at City Square Park for children up to 10 years-old.
Attendees were able to have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny and hunt for the thousands of plastic eggs stuffed with candy.
The tradition started in the 1950s and is one of Chaska’s oldest celebrations, according to a press release from the Legion. It takes place annually on the Saturday before Easter.
“We want to thank everyone who came out and supported our event. It is because of this wonderful community that allows us to continue our purpose of ‘Service Not Self’. A special ‘Thank You’ goes out to the Chaska High School National Honors Society and Key Club members for assisting with Saturday’s setup and crowd control,” the organization said in the release.
To learn more and to volunteer or join the organization, visit its Facebook page or email the organization at ALAChaskaUnit57@gmail.com.