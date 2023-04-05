Swerving cars typically mean one of two things: distracted driving or dodging potholes and other ominous road damage. This year, more than others, there’s a good chance much of that erratic driving is a means to avoid large craters in the road.
“There’s definitely an increase this year over the past few years,” said Brian Jung, Chaska’s public works director. “You really need to pay attention to the road and the road surface that you’re on.”
The mid-January rain and fluctuating warmer temperatures meant the snowpack that leaked out of people’s yards onto roads had additional moisture, according to Jung. The freezing and thawing of that moisture then creates the cracks and potholes.
“It’s really been a longer than normal winter,” Jung said. “Realistically, we shouldn’t have any snow on the ground right now, we should actually be working on fields and sweeping streets.”
Due to the impending winter storms, this is still unable to happen. “It’s a prolonged winter with a lot of moisture falling onto our road surfaces,” he added.
Jung said his crews had to start patching streets as early as January rather than the usual mid-February or early March time frame, which he called “really remarkable.”
“One of the big hurdles that many of us had this year is, because of the extended winter, and the extended pothole season, our suppliers ran out of cold mix,” Jung said. “We couldn’t get any material for probably the last seven to 10 days until the hot mix plants opened up. Due to the extended winter and subsequent potholes, suppliers ran out of cold mix to temporarily patch the roads. Now that Chaska’s blacktop supplier is open for the season, crews have been out and about filling holes with hot mix, a longer term repair option.
“We will typically start out on our main streets before we move into any of the development areas,” Jung said. “We have started in the development areas now, triaging and taking the worst ones first and at least getting the bigger holes. There’s a lot of work that will have to be done throughout the spring and summer.”
Jung assures that patching will have minimal impact on traffic as “patching is a moving operation” and workers typically only stay in one spot for 15 to 20 minutes.
“We do have a fair amount of roads that haven’t seen a mill and overlay for, you know, 20-25 years,” Jung said.
“Mill and overlay” refers to the removal of the top layer of the street and adding a new layer of asphalt.
“Crews will be very busy with it right up until Memorial Day and then we’ll be looking at longer term repairs after that where we have to do some milling of some areas and patch-paving to bring those roads back to a safe drivable surface,” Jung said.
Jung notes that it’s “extremely helpful” when the public calls into the Public Works Department to let them know about damage to the roads. He added that the service orders are usually handled quickly.
“Have patience, because I know all of the crews throughout our community and many of our sister cities, they’re all actively working on it. It just takes a little while to get around,” Jung said.