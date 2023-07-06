Toward the end of the Chaska City Council meeting on June 26, City Attorney Jacob Saufley announced that it would be his last council meeting.
He said a few changes in his personal life are requiring him to “take a step in a different direction.”
“I know that there’s a very real chance that this is the most rewarding job that I will ever have,” Saufley said at the meeting. “It’s hard to step away from it, but for me it’s the right thing to do at this time.”
Michael Melchert, a partner at Melchert Hubert Sjodin, PLLP, where Saufley is an associate, introduced the council to Christophe Morschen, who would be taking Saufley’s place.
Morschen is an associate at the firm, mainly practicing municipal law. He was born and raised in Carver County and “knows Chaska well,” according to Melchert.
“I’m happy to meet you all and looking forward to working with you all,” Morschen said.