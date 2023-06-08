The June 5 Chaska City Council Meeting opened with smiles and football jokes as two new cadets, Christian Meyer and Wesley Parker, were sworn into the Growth Through Opportunity program with the city.
The program gives 18- to 21-year-olds who have intellectual or developmental disabilities the opportunity to intern around their city and gain valuable job skills.
Chaska Police Chief Ryan Seibert introduced the new cadets. Jordan Moore, who was a cadet in the inaugural year of the program in Chaska last year, was there to wish the new GTO cadets well.
“Be yourselves and have fun,” she said.
New role for Wright
The agenda was shorter than usual, and only council members Jon Grau and Mike Huang, Mayor Mark Windschitl and Assistant City Administrator Elise Durbin were in attendance for the meeting.
Several members of the board recognized that Juneteenth is a holiday in Minnesota starting this year. June 19 would have normally been a city council meeting night, but due to the holiday the meeting will be pushed back to June 26, Durbin said.
She then transitioned into acknowledging that Chaska Communications Manager Kevin Wright will be moving into a new role with the city as Community Engagement Manager.
“I wanted to publicly recognize Kevin for the outstanding work that he’s been doing,” Durbin said.
Wright will retain some communications responsibilities, particularly until a communications coordinator role can be filled.
The rest of the meeting included other miscellaneous updates on recent and upcoming happenings. The meeting lasted 50 minutes before transitioning into an Economic Development Authority session.