NEW ASSISTANT CITY ADMINISTRATOR
Elise Durbin is Chaska’s new Assistant City Administrator, replacing Nate Kabat. Durbin comes from the Carver County Community Development Agency as its community and economic development director. She has also spent many years with the city of Minnetonka’s Community Development Department.
“I love the city environment and I’m very happy to be here, so thank you," Durbin said at the Feb. 28 council meeting.
COMMUNITY CENTER TASK FORCE
After receiving 37 applications, city and Chaska Community Center staff have chosen folks for the community center’s Master Plan Citizen Task Force.
Hailing people from various parts of the community (other than a youth position at this point), the task force is meant to help with center improvements over the next year.
Members include: two city council members Taylor Hubbard and Jon Grau, two parks and recreation commissioners Donelle Heieie and Zach Saueressig, Human Rights Commissioner Martin Hubbard, planning commissioner Todd Urbanski, Community Education Director Sue Harberts and School Board member Jeff Ross, four community center members, and four non-community center members.
“Every different group is represented by somebody,” City Administrator Matt Podhradsky said at the meeting.
Architectural firm Perkins+Will will serve as consultant for the master plan’s architectural services.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL EXPANSION
A concept plan was approved for Southwest Christian High School’s athletic complex expansion. It includes adding a 48,000 square foot fieldhouse and a 185-stall parking lot.
FROM FARM TO FAMILIES
A concept plan was approved to convert a 128-acre farmland site west of downtown Chaska into a Big Woods preservation area, community park and playground, 190 detached single-family homes, and a potential elementary school site. A farmstead would be removed in the process.
The parcel sits on the northeast corner of Highway 212 and Chaska Boulevard.
CHASKA TECH CENTER
A concept plan has been approved for a 41,000 square foot multi-tenant office or warehouse building off Chaska Boulevard, in-between Cuzzy’s Brick House and Formacoat.
The proposed property would give each tenant up to 2,4000 square feet and would be suitable for showrooms, online retailers, dance instructors, or contractors, according to City Planner Liz Hanson.