Last year, at the end of a 2021 winter sports season shortened by the COVID pandemic, teams at least got the opportunity to compete for a chance to qualify for state tournaments. The true section experience, however, remained lost amid the pandemic. Teams were hastily escorted from buildings following their final performances and sent back to their schools to watch award presentations over Zoom.
So when the Chaska Hawks dance team stood in a line, captains up front, on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Section 2AAA Meet at Chanhassen High School, awaiting the results, it was business as usual. Wave to family. Pose for a photo. Celebration time broke out when Chaska was announced as a state qualifier.
Chaska ran its kick dance performance state streak to 15 years by finishing third in the section.
“There are so many emotions standing in line at sections, especially as a senior we all wanted that one last trip to state," senior captain Kaylyn Krenos said. "Standing in line our team knew that we did everything we could and it was now up to the judges. When they called Chaska Dance Team we were so appreciative that our dance resonated with others. All our hard work and taking a risk with kick paid off.”
Receiving a pair of scores of 10 -- one for choreography creativity, another for routine effectiveness -- Chaska totaled 685 points out of 800. Wayzata (723) and Edina (694) were first and second overall. Chaska was ranked second by three judges.
“For me, it definitely felt different standing there knowing that it was my last sections,” senior captain Sophie Fronius said. “While every year it gets emotional standing there, it felt amplified this year as we so badly wanted one last trip to the Target Center!”
The 2021-22 season was a year of transition. The number of new varsity members on the kick team is larger than it has been in years. That didn't mean the expectations were changed. It just meant taking a different approach in getting to where Chaska wanted to be.
“This year's team is so much fun and so different than it has been the past few years. We have a lot of new kickers that joined this season, so we are a much younger group, but they are hardworking nonetheless,” senior captain Lucy Engebretson said. “Every girl works so hard because we all want the same thing and have the same end goal. The amount of love that we share for the sport we do, and each other, is what keeps us going and working hard.”
That new approach came with a risk -- something Chaska knows well. Last season, in an effort to be more COVID-friendly, the routine featured solo kicks throughout the dance.
“For this year's kick routine, we decided to do a waltz! This is counted in sixes rather than eights, which is very different than any other kick dance. It allowed us to use counts like we have never done before,” Fronius explained. “We also decided on a lighter, happier theme this year, which is different than the past couple of years. The way the team brought joy every time we danced is incredibly unique and makes this dance stand out!
“This year's kick routine is one of our most technically difficult dances we have created. We wanted choreography that would set us apart from others and would leave people feeling joy and happiness. This dance was a risk because it is so different than what you normally see on the floor, but we felt it was a risk worth taking.”
Risk-taking, trend-setting, whatever you want to call Chaska, it's known as a program that is willing to think outside of the box. And it connected with the judges, and everyone in the gymnasium, that day.
“This year's kick routine is so unique to us and different than anything that has ever been done," Engebretson said. "We wanted our choreography to stand out and still be difficult and fun. The feeling of joy that we project through the dance this year has been so much fun and different compared to our dark dances the past few years. The dance was a risk, but we can see all of our hard work paying off and we can't wait to compete it at the state tournament.”
The qualifying competition for Class AA and AAA is from 2-4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis. The top six teams will compete a second time at 7:15 p.m. in the finals, which will be followed by an awards presentation.
Chaska, fourth in the Section 2AAA jazz/funk competition in 2021, was awarded the same position in 2022. Their judge scores, many between 86 and 88, weren't enough to overtake champion Wayzata, runner-up Edina and Eden Prairie.
Multiple judges had Wayzata and Chaska separated by four or fewer points. Chaska totaled 682 out of 800 possible points.