The Chaska Fire Department’s annual Ice Fishing Contest will be back at Firemen’s Park on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 1-3 p.m.
The ice fishing portion of the event has been canceled due to poor ice conditions, however, but families can still enjoy bonfires, s’mores, trivia, door prizes, bucket raffles and food and beverage available for purchase at the Chaska Event Center.
The cash raffle
Raffle tickets are $20, and only 1,500 tickets will be sold. The cash prizes for the raffle are as follows:
- One $5,000 winner
- One $2,500 winner
- Two $1,000 winners
- Four $500 winners
- Ten $100 winners
Winners of the cash raffle will be announced at 3 p.m.
The event is put on by the Chaska Fire Department Relief Association.