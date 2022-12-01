Voter turnout in the general election topped 70% in Chaska, city officials said during a canvassing meeting held Nov. 17 to certify the results of the mayor and city council elections.
A total of 11,215 votes were cast in the mayor’s race. Mayor Mark Windschitl, the incumbent, garnered 5,956 votes while challenger Jay Rohe earned 5,225 votes. There were 34 write-ins.
The incumbent councilor in Ward 1, Jon Grau, earned 2,316 votes while there were 21 write-ins. In Ward 3, 1,616 people voted to reelect councilor McKayla Hatfield. There were 11 write-ins.
City Administrator Matt Podhradsky said overall voter turnout was 70.25% for the election.
Meanwhile, Podhradsky also addressed the reason it took so long to get results, particularly for Ward 1, which had the highest voter turnout.
“They ended up being one ballot off,” Podhradsky said. “Between the number of voter receipts they had and the number of ballots that were in the ballot machine. There is procedures for what we need to do if that happens.”
Podhradsky said election judges first hand count each of the ballots to double check that it’s off. Then one Republican and one Democrat representative randomly choose one ballot to remove from the stack of ballots.
“After they do that, they need to go back and they need to rerun all of the ballots that were cast, as well as go back and redo all the write-in votes,” he said. “It’s a very standardized procedure but it takes a long time.”
Windschitl said “that procedure that we followed is a guideline by the state, it’s not anything we made up” and that it’s a “statutory guideline that they have to follow just in case that happens.”
It’s unclear what exactly threw the number of receipts off, but Podhradsky noted that this isn’t his first election where this has happened.
“Most of the time it’s somebody who just forgot to give a receipt back to the judge,” he said. “The judges, they go through this procedure over and over and over again, and they just probably forgot to ask them for their receipt.”
At the county level, Windschitl said a delay came from an issue with how the absentee ballots were folded and were being misread by the machine.
The full election canvass can be watched on the Chaska Community Television YouTube channel. According to the video’s caption, due to technical difficulties, the video ends in the middle of the fifth agenda item.