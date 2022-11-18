Jacob Shay, a Chaska High School graduate and current senior at Concordia College-Moorhead, recently had an opportunity many young composers don’t — to be commissioned and hear his original composition played by a live, professional orchestra.
Shay heard of other students sending their work to Dr. Kevin Sütterlin, director of orchestral activities and conductor of the Concordia Orchestra, for compositional advice and decided to send in some of his work as well.
Sütterlin liked Shay’s compositional style so much that he asked him to write a short, exhilarating overture for the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra, for which Sütterlin is the music director.
The 21-year-old, who graduated from Chaska High School in 2019, said he is “super grateful” for the opportunity because “it’s very rare for undergrad students to get this kind of opportunity, to see one of their works come to life.”
“I’ve been super thankful and lucky to have so many nice comments coming in from both peers, teachers, friends and family,” Shay said. “It’s been super humbling and I’m just extremely thankful for the people that helped organize everything… mainly my professor for being willing to give one of his students a chance to write for such a renowned orchestra.”
Shay was commissioned in January 2022 to put together the two-minute overture — which ended up being four-minutes — for the symphony’s late October concert, leaving him most of the year to brainstorm and write.
“The first 30 seconds of the piece I wrote in one night,” Shay said. “The rest of the piece is what took the most time, about six months to complete because I was faced with writer’s block or I got busy with jobs over the summer, meeting people… so it was a long process, I just kind of gradually picked at it every day.”
The piece was out of Shay’s comfort zone, as he typically writes slower paced music.
“It’s easier to write slower music, at least for me. With faster music, you’re going to write a lot more notes,” Shay said. “It’s a challenge to write something fast and exciting while not putting the audience to sleep. You’ve got to make sure that it’s something the audience can latch on to.”
The self-proclaimed movie nerd wanted to make some “not direct, but nods” to movies, seeking cinematic undertones.
“I really wanted the piece to be kind of like a musical portfolio or resume, as sort of a profile of what my musicality is like,” Shay said. “ I made sure to intertwine some of the experiences and influences I’ve had in my musical career.”
After months of collaboration with Sütterlin, the world premiere performance of “Spark!” by the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra took place on Oct. 29 in Appleton, Wisconsin.
“It was very, very surreal… When my music started I simply couldn’t register that what I was hearing was mine,” Shay said. “It is bizarre to hear it in a different place in a different way. It was incredibly cool.”
According to Shay, a recording of his work should be available on the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra website and YouTube channel in the near future.
“I wanted my audiences to be able to follow the music as easily as possible,” Shay said. “This was definitely for the audience, not the performers, although I think I wrote something fun for them as well.”
AN ‘UNTOUCHABLE’ SOUND
Shay started writing music as a hobby around the age of 16 while he was a student at Chaska High School. While there, Shay was involved in choir, orchestra, theater and speech, as well as non-musical activities such as swimming and running.
“I was very much in the music scene at school and violin was my go-to instrument at the time, and still is,” Shay said. He also plays the piano but says that he mainly uses it “as an orchestra tool instead of being a virtuoso.”
Shay mainly focuses his composition skills on orchestra, but has also dabbled in jazz and choral music.
“I want to be the composer that can wear many hats so that they can write for any job they might need to,” Shay said.
The thing Shay loves the most about composing is “the capacity to tell stories without words and the power to tell them as a large group.”
Shay said that he was “raised on a lot of movie soundtracks.” He particularly admires the work of composer John Williams, who is known for his film scores in works such as “Jaws,” “Harry Potter,” “Star Wars,” “Jurassic Park” and “Indiana Jones.” He also draws inspiration from the melodies in the video games he plays.
“Those, especially when I was young, it was like an untouchable kind of sound,” Shay said. “It was so unique and magical and I still kind of believe that only they could do that, but it was a really fun time to listen to it over and over again and see how I could maybe get close to emulating that sound.”
Looking ahead, Shay is considering a gap year for exploration and then graduate school. But, overall, he’s keeping his options open.
“I think that’s the best way to go forward as a musician, to just keep your eyes open and see where you find yourself by making connections and reaching out to people,” Shay said.