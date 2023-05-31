Transport back in time to the early days of medical care with the Chaska Historical Society‘s latest exhibit, “Will you live to be 100? A Retrospective on Health and Wellness in Chaska.”
The exhibit offers information from the 1850s to the early 2000s on local medical professionals, pharmacies and pharmaceuticals, dental care, remedies that didn’t work and common injuries – all through displays, interactive elements and activities for kids.
“That somebody could work that hard in that kind of environment with no central heat, no air conditioning, no automobiles and live to be 100,” said Kelly O’Neill, a volunteer and active board member with the Chaska Historical Society. “You’ve gotta tip your hat to that. I don’t know how many of us would make it. That’s amazing.”
Five volunteers from the Historical Society have been working on putting together the exhibit since February. But when it came time to actually start setting up the exhibit, the volunteers had to get a little extra help.
The Storm Hawks wrestling team moved the old, heavy wooden display cases and other furniture at the history center. The volunteers praised the team for moving the furniture efficiently and carefully.
Another group of volunteers also helped assemble and organize the displays and informational boards.
All of the hard work will be showcased starting with the exhibit’s public opening on June 8 at 6:30 p.m.
EXHIBIT CONTENT
“We’ve had pharmacies here since 1865, but they weren’t a pharmacy like we think of them,” said Jeanette McGillicuddy, volunteer and active board member with the Historical Society. “They had quack medications. They had all kinds of stuff.”
O’Neill chimed in to add that at that time pharmacists weren’t medically trained.
One of the most notable medical figures in Chaska was Magdalena Lubanski, a mother of 10 children who went to school in St. Paul for midwifery.
“She became, really, the first female medical provider in practice for 40-some years,” O’Neill said. “She delivered a lot of babies.”
Through his research, O’Neill was surprised to see just how involved medical professionals were in the community.
“They wore so many hats in the city, in the government, in the school system, in the county,” he said. “Besides doing their practice, they were mayors, they were county commissioners, school board presidents and so on… Besides all this stuff, they were doing house calls for decades.”
The bowl and pitcher that Lubanski used during the births are some of the many medical artifacts available for viewing at the exhibit. The artifacts came from various sources, such as the Carver County Historical Society, the University of Minnesota Dental School and community members and some were already in the Chaska Historical Society’s collections.
Archived Chaska Herald’s were used to find medicine advertisements and death notices.
The volunteers opted not to share the death notices, particularly those who died by suicide, as back then the descriptions were vivid. McGillicuddy found 20 suicide notices from 1878 to 1959, and was surprised to find so many of these descriptions on the front page of the paper.
“Mental health care was very much absent,” said Lisa Obserski, president of the Historical Society board. “If anything, people would self medicate with alcohol.”
“What’s really notable about that is that this is when Chaska had a population of 2,000 that they had this many,” Obserski added. “Everybody knew everybody and you knew everybody’s business, and so it would have really impacted the community quite a bit.”
While death from accidents and ailments was common in early Chaska history, four groups of people suffered from ailments the most: The Dakota people, children, women in childbirth and the elderly.
One of the main interactive components is a giant wheel of ailments. Guests pick a card off the table next to the wheel that tells them the year and their age and gender. Using the description on the card and the illness landed on via the giant wheel, guests can determine if they would survive.
Many labor jobs like farming and working in the brickyard were also dangerous.
“There was no OSHA. There were no safety measures put in place. You were just expected to know how to be safe or how to watch it so that your arm didn’t get pulled into that PTO shaft,” Oberski said.
While much of the exhibit focuses on maladies and the more somber parts of medical history, the volunteers hope that guests view the exhibit with positivity and gratitude.
“With the knowledge that we have gained, we are so lucky, we are so fortunate to be where we are medically,” Oberski said.
But even to that extent, O’Neill pointed out that it’s “not all modern gloating.”
“They ate a lot better than us,” O’Neill said. “They ate fresh food, balanced meals, little sugar, no processed foods. Even the people that go to the gym, don’t get a percentage of the exercise they got … Everybody had a garden, no power equipment, they chopped wood … Life was moving and exercise.”