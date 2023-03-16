With help from the city, Cooper’s Foods owners Gary and Sandy Cooper may be getting the support that they need to keep their 106-year-old family business running and thriving.
In the Cooper’s current leasing contract with the Klein family, which owns the building in which the store is located, they only have to be given four months’ notice to leave — and the Klein’s are looking to sell.
“The building owner has wanted to sell the property for quite some time and they’ve been looking for a way to make it affordable for them to stay there, and that’s when we started looking at this community land trust model which we’ve had in place for almost 20 years,” said Matt Podhradsky, Chaska’s city administrator.
Podhradsky is working with the couple to utilize the Carver County Community Land Trust to buy the building the grocery store is in. He says that taking the land out of the equation reduces a quarter of the acquisition price.
“The idea of the land trust is if you’re going to be an undersized kind of grocery store that we are, we’d like to see our fixed costs be modest, and the land trust can help us,” Gary Cooper said.
Without Cooper’s Foods, the city and the Cooper’s recognize that “this part of Chaska would be a food desert,” Sandy Cooper said.
“We do have a lot of walk-in customers that might not have a car that live in some of the buildings close to here,” she said. “It’s easy to stop in on the way home. It’s less busy than some of the big stores.”
The program was initially created to preserve affordable housing in the city, but it also extends to commercial properties in the county to preserve businesses within the community.
“One of our objectives in the community has been to have a third of our houses be affordable, and we do have a lot of affordable houses around that area,” Podhradsky said. “There’s a lot of people that rely on that as a place where they can actually walk and get groceries… They’re basically 99-year leases, so in essence, that becomes sort of a permanent lease.
Podhradsky is working now with the property owner on a letter of intent and next steps forward.
The first big step to take is to have an appraiser come in to gauge the value of the building and the land. He says this usually takes a couple of months to get completed.
“Once we have that, then we go through the process of negotiating with the property owner to come up with a purchase agreement,” Podhradsky said. “At the same time then the Cooper family would be simultaneously working on their financing to be able to to buy the building.”
Gary and Sandy Cooper are looking to have their kids purchase the building and lease it to them.
“Reinvesting in the building is hard to do if you can be kicked out in four months,” Gary Cooper said. “If we have the land trust, then we’d be able to upgrade the building… The idea of the land trust is for the land under the building to be owned by the land trust, and for the building to be owned by my family.”
The city is also looking to help the Coopers purchase new equipment for the store to help with energy efficiency.
“A lot of their coolers and freezers and things are pretty outdated and they’re pretty high energy users,” Podhradsky said. “We have dollars that we have to spend based on state statute to help reduce energy that we can put in to helping them purchase new equipment within their store, which not only will be nicer, help increase shelf life on their products they have in there, but also in the long run it’ll help reduce utility bills, too.”
While the Klein family has apparently made it clear they want to sell regardless, Gary Cooper said the store has a really positive relationship with them and anticipates moving forward with this plan by mid-summer.
“It’s an added bonus to be able to support a long-standing business, but at the end of the day, the main community objective is keeping a grocery store downtown,” Podhradsky said. “The Cooper family has been very gracious to the community over the years.”
LOOKING AHEAD
Cooper’s Foods has faced its fair share of challenges over the years, particularly when larger grocers like Walmart started popping up.
“I would say our business has had ups and downs, there was a time when we were a seven store company,” Gary Cooper said.
The Coopers recently attended a food show, which Cooper said was the most fun show he’d been to in a long time. “Matt has gotten me to believe that we’re going to do this land trust thing and it’s going to work — so there’s a future for the store,” he said.
The third-generation Cooper is harnessing this newfound energy to implement some of the products and ideas from the food show into the grocery store over the next few months. From a new line of spices to low cost trinkets, and new refrigeration, lights and flooring, big changes are ahead.