Chaska Mayor Mark Windschitl has announced his candidacy for reelection in November.
In his announcement July 20, he noted Chaska’s growth throughout his time as mayor, specifically the influx of people moving to town, business development, services offered, diversity and community building.
“I am excited for the future of Chaska and our residents,” Windschitl said in a press release.
Regarding commercial and residential projects, Windschitl is “looking to the future, Chaska has some exciting, but serious, work ahead of us and it’s just the beginning.” He said he believes the city is moving toward the type of growth that also allows for holding on to its small-town feel.
He said he looks forward to continuing to add single- and multi-family homes to the community, as well as businesses like Costco, is most excited about upcoming commercial and industrial projects.
"We are preparing for a new industrial park, growing our municipality buildings to better serve residents & visitors, and prepping for a very large data center,” he said.
Windschitl is a lifelong resident of Chaska and graduated from Chaska High School in 1973. He worked for the City of Chaska Public Works and has also been a volunteer firefighter, coach of numerous baseball, football and softball teams and president of the Chaska Cubs. He volunteers now with Christmas in May and is a longtime volunteer at Guardian Angels Cemetery.
Windschitl will face former Chaska city councilor Jay Rohe for the mayoral seat in November.