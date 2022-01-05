Two Chaska Middle School West music students were selected to be in this year’s Mid-Level State Honor Band, put on by the Minnesota Band Director’s Association.
Pianist Leah Nelson, in eighth grade, and trombonist Weston Gilbertson, in seventh grade, auditioned in the fall for the competitive middle school musician ensemble.
Statewide, Leah was the only pianist chosen and Weston was one of four picked.
Leah, a member of the CMSW Jazz Band and Concert Band, made the Honor Jazz Band last year and studies piano with Julie Rasmussen. She also participates in the WEST Express Swim Club, the Chanhassen High School Swim and Dive Team, and the Chaska/Chanhassen High School Nordic Ski Team.
Weston is also a member of the CMSW Jazz Band and Concert Band. He studies trombone with music educator Eric Songer, takes piano lessons, and plays soccer with CC United.
On Saturday, Jan. 22, they will rehearse and perform with the State Honor Jazz Band at Anoka-Ramsey Community College. Another performance is set for Friday, Feb. 18 at the State Music Education Conference at the Minneapolis Convention Center.