One of Chaska's municipal wells was shut down on June 21 after a mechanical failure.
Repairs to the well are expected to take two weeks to complete. In the meantime, the city is using an emergency well.
"The water from that well is tested regularly by the State of Minnesota and is safe to drink and use," reads a Facebook post from the City of Chaska. "There is a chance residents could notice some discoloration in their water but it is safe to drink and use."
In the meantime, the city is asking Chaska residents who are connected to city water to reduce non-essential watering.
"Our main priority is making sure we have the capacity to provide safe drinking water and water for fire protection," the post continues.
The city warned that if water consumption volumes do not go down, a full water/irrigation ban will be implemented.