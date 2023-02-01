The Chaska City Council approved plans for the north water treatment plant at its Jan. 23 meeting.
The concept plan was first approved in April 2022, with preliminary approval coming in late November and final approval at the Jan. 23 meeting, the first City Council meeting of the new year.
While audio from some of the meeting wasn’t available, City Planner Liz Hanson said at a Nov. 21 meeting that the intent of the project was to “take one of our existing high capacity wells that is not connected to our water treatment plant, be able to treat it so that it can be utilized for more than just emergency uses, and then be able to put a few additional wells up there to really get our maximum capacity out of it.”
The 12,000 square-foot treatment plant will be located behind Cub Foods on Hundertmark Road at the existing .56-acre site of the city’s Well 7.
“It will basically utilize the existing layout of where wellhouse number seven exists, so that foundation will exist where it is today and the building will be built around it,” Hanson said.
Behind the approved water treatment plant is the Hazeltine National Golf Club.
“There is a pretty significant berm and vegetative edge that exists on the north and east sides of the property, on the golf courses property, so there is a nice screening mechanism already in place to the golf course,” Hanson said.
The water treatment plan will cost $6-$7 million.
City Administrator Matt Podhradsky also explained at the Nov. 21 meeting that funding for the project would come from the city’s trunk and operational funds. “On the one hand, it’s treating a well that’s already there. But on the other hand it’s treating something that also is needed for future growth,” he said.
Well 7 is “becoming more critical as a standard contributor to the city’s water supply due to growth,” as noted on the Nov. 21 meeting presentation slides.
The facility can process 1,750 gallons per minute, or 2.5 million gallons per day. The Victoria Water Treatment Plant can treat 12.8 million gallons per day.
According to Water and Sewer Director Matt Haefner, the majority of Chaska’s water runs through the Victoria Water Treatment Plant. The new Chaska plant will serve the entire community during the winter months, allowing for maintenance work to be done on the Victoria facility.
Haefner’s goal was to get a bid for the project in the spring and start construction in summer 2023.