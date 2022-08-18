Due to Chaska City Council’s interest in receiving regular updates from the police department, quarterly updates will now become a regular part of the year.
At the Aug. 1 city council meeting, Chief Ryan Seibert presented data for the first time about calls and reports from January through July 17.
“We’re trending a little higher in terms of calls for service thus far this year,” Seibert said during the meeting.
In 2021, there were 11,253 calls for service for the entire year. From January to mid-July of this year, there have been 7,240 calls.
The breakdown of the categories for those calls is as follows:
- Non-criminal: 4,255
- Traffic-related: 2,485
- Administrative: 119
- Criminal-related: 381 (2021 criminal: 745)
- Mental health-related: 189
“[Non-criminal] is the bulk of what we deal with,” Seibert said. “That’s anything from, you know, animal complaints to general phone calls for police… it’s a catch-all for many different things.”
Seibert said that the administrative calls tends primarily be gun permits and other administrative tasks such as background checks.
According to Seibert, there have been 1,161 traffic stops so far this year, “an increase in what we saw in previous years.” According to police department office manager Sona Schneck, there were 962 total traffic stops in 2021.
“While I do not have specific data showing that additional traffic stops and enforcement have had a direct impact on driving behavior, I do believe there is a direct connection between higher police visibility with the adherence to traffic regulations,” Seibert said in an email correspondence. “In other words, someone who saw a traffic stop or was previously stopped for a traffic violation, are likely to pay additional attention to their vehicle speed and other driving behaviors.”
Seibert attributes the higher number of traffic reports to a “coordinated traffic visibility/enforcement project through a state-funded traffic grant called ‘Toward Zero Deaths (TZD).’”
There have been a few instances of noticeable police enforcement on roadways. On July 12, there were 34 traffic reports around Chaska. From 5 p.m. on July 29 to 2 a.m. on July 30 there were 33 traffic reports.
“Our response to traffic concerns will remain an area of focus,” Seibert said. “Whether concerns focus on speeding, stop sign violations, distracted driving, or other issues, our department will continue enhancing visibility and working with residents to identify areas for additional focus and police presence. The delivery of public safety services must include traffic-related education and enforcement.”
There is also an increase in citations.
- Arrests: 164 (2021 arrests: 382)
- Citations: 621 (2021 citations: 793)
Seibert then took time to highlight the number of investigations, year to date.
- Abuse/neglect cases: 159
- Burglary: 13
- Criminal sexual conduct: 7
- Death investigations: 19
- Catalytic converter thefts: 47
Certain trends in investigation were highlighted in this portion of the presentation, as well.
Seibert identified overdose deaths as complicated, “in terms of dealing with forensic evidence which often lives on cell phones, being able to get warrants, extract that information from a device, and then reviewing all of that data, tracking down witnesses and trying to determine the exact cause of death. All of these factors make for a very prolonged and complicated investigation.”
He also pointed out a “slight increase in registrants that are homeless, which is fully allowed by state statute for one to claim that they are homeless within a particular city.” There was then a discussion throughout the council about the legality of “panhandling” and other topics surrounding the population of people experiencing homelessness.
Property crime trends and catalytic converter thefts were also trends covered. Seibert noted that there was a “significant drop” in thefts after a marking program took place in early May.
“Also, there was one significant or two significant arrests of suspects that are more than likely operating kind of as a ring of catalytic converter thefts,” Seibert said. “When you combine those two elements together, you see a noticeable decrease.”
Other statistics include:
- 1,701 cases reviewed by supervisors
- 662 cases assigned for investigation
- 49 cases submitted to CCAO -- 96% formally charged
- 901 pieces of evidence logged
- 45 predatory offender registrations
- 1 level III predatory offender notice to public
The full city council meeting can be watched on YouTube at Chaska Community Television.