Chaska Police Department officers responded to a report of suspicious activity on June 7 at Woodcrest Townhomes.
An adult man was making a grocery delivery and grabbed an unacquainted three-year-old and started to walk away with the child.
Another juvenile witness approached the man, at which point the man placed the child back on the ground and left.
The Chaska Police Department investigated, were able to identify the man and got a statement from him.
“It is not believed a crime occurred during this incident, and there is no concern for public safety,” reads a statement from Chaska Police Department.