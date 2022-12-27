Chaska police found a loaded handgun in a snowbank on Christmas Eve after arresting a 40-year-old South St. Paul man who had allegedly been stealing mail in a residential area.
According to a press release from the police department, a 911 caller reported around 10 a.m. that a person was rummaging through mailboxes and parked vehicles in the area of Scenic Drive and Crest Drive.
Officers who responded to the call located the man while he was walking down the street. More than 30 pieces of stolen mail fell out of his winter coat when he was detained, and he had suspected methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia in his pockets, according to police.
Police reported that when the man first noticed the officers, an officer allegedly saw him throw something into a snowbank. After detaining the man, the officer went back to look in the snowbank and found a fully-loaded 9 mm handgun with its serial number scratched off, police said.
The man, a previously convicted felon, was being held on several charges.